Vegetable fried rice in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
New Krungthai Restaurant
580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$17.95
Fried rice with Chinese broccoli, carrots, baby corns, straw mushrooms & pineapples.
|Basil Fried Rice Vegetables
|$17.95
Spicy Thai fried rice with Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and baby corns, distinguished by the flavor of minced garlic, fresh chili and basil leaves.
OROS THAI RESTAURANT
6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|78. Vegetable and Tofu Fried Rice
|$15.95
|77. Pineapple Vegetable and Tofu Fried Rice
|$18.95