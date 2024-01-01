Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

New Krungthai Restaurant

580 N. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice$17.95
Fried rice with Chinese broccoli, carrots, baby corns, straw mushrooms & pineapples.
Basil Fried Rice Vegetables$17.95
Spicy Thai fried rice with Chinese broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and baby corns, distinguished by the flavor of minced garlic, fresh chili and basil leaves.
More about New Krungthai Restaurant
Oros thai restaurant image

 

OROS THAI RESTAURANT

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
78. Vegetable and Tofu Fried Rice$15.95
77. Pineapple Vegetable and Tofu Fried Rice$18.95
More about OROS THAI RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Home Eat - San Jose

88 South 4th Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
203. Vegetable Fried Rice 小碗素炒饭$6.99
More about Home Eat - San Jose

