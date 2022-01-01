Waffles in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve waffles
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
1401 Kooser rd, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Hella Good Burgers and Shakes
Hella Good Burgers and Shakes
87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose
|Waffle Fries
|$6.00
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
5663 Snell Ave, San Jose
|Thai Waffle
|$3.99
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$10.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$15.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, jumbo chicken wings, house-made country gravy, butter and syrup.
|KIDS WAFFLE
|$9.00
Half Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, one strip bacon, one egg
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
302 N Bascom ave, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|LG Waffle Fries
|$9.50
|LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub
|$10.50
|SM Waffle Fries
|$5.50
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Bill's Cafe - King Road
1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
|Kid's Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs