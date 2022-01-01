Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
Toast

San Jose restaurants that serve waffles

Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road

1401 Kooser rd, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (6596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - Kooser Road
Hella Good Burger image

 

Hella Good Burgers and Shakes

87 N San Pedro St Space 123, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Hella Good Burgers and Shakes
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Cottle

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Banner pic

 

Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave

5663 Snell Ave, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Waffle$3.99
More about Oros Chicken and Rice - 5663 Snell Ave
BELGIAN WAFFLE image

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BELGIAN WAFFLE$10.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, butter and syrup.
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE$15.00
Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, jumbo chicken wings, house-made country gravy, butter and syrup.
KIDS WAFFLE$9.00
Half Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, one strip bacon, one egg
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House - The Alameda
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden

302 N Bascom ave, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (3271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - Rose Garden
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
Classic Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ and Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LG Waffle Fries$9.50
LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub$10.50
SM Waffle Fries$5.50
More about Sauced BBQ and Spirits
Classic Belgian Waffle image

 

Bill's Cafe - King Road

1700 Newbury Park Drive Suite 10, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Belgian Waffle$10.00
Our old fashioned Buttermilk Waffle
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.50
Crispy Belgian Wafle Topped with Fried Chicken
Kid's Belgian Waffle$9.00
With two slices of bacon or two link sausage or scramble eggs
More about Bill's Cafe - King Road
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$9.00
with bananas or strawberries (in
season) add 3.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

