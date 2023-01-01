Wedge salad in San Jose
San Jose restaurants that serve wedge salad
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
|Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumples, blue cheese dressing, chives
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose
|Ultimate Wedge Salad
|$14.99
Smoked Bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce