Wedge salad in San Jose

San Jose restaurants
San Jose restaurants that serve wedge salad

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumples, blue cheese dressing, chives
More about The Farmers Union
Slaters 50-50 - San Jose

925 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Wedge Salad$14.99
Smoked Bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing on a wedge of iceberg lettuce
More about Slaters 50-50 - San Jose
Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

878 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$14.99
More about Armadillo Willy's - Blossom Hill Rd. San Jose

