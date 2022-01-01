Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
Chicken WIngs$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
Grass-Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
Snickerdoodles$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
Baby Cauliflower Cobb$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
Smoked Ribs$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
More about The Farmers Union
Devine Cheese and Wine image

 

Devine Cheese and Wine

27 Devine Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
Tomato Soup$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Devine Cheese and Wine
Smoking Pig BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Platter$19.49
House Mac & Cheese
Angus Beef Brisket
More about Smoking Pig BBQ
The Blue Chip image

 

The Blue Chip

325 S 1st St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
More about The Blue Chip

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Clams

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Clam Chowder

Burritos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston