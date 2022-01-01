Downtown American restaurants you'll love
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
25 N San Pedro St., San Jose
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
|Chicken WIngs
|$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
|Grass-Fed Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs
|$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
|Snickerdoodles
|$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
|Baby Cauliflower Cobb
|$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
|Smoked Ribs
|$23.00
baby back ribs, bourbon cola bbq sauce, baked beans, habanero slaw, jalapeno cheddar corn bread
|Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate
|$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
Devine Cheese and Wine
27 Devine Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Spring Pea Pasta
|$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
|Tomato Soup
|$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
|Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
Smoking Pig BBQ
1144 N 4th St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$19.49
|House Mac & Cheese
|Angus Beef Brisket