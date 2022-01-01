Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
|Filet Mignon a La Oscar
|$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
GRILL
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
25 N San Pedro St., San Jose
|Popular items
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
|Chicken WIngs
|$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
|Grass-Fed Burger
|$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs
|$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
|Snickerdoodles
|$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
|Baby Cauliflower Cobb
|$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
More about Devine Cheese and Wine
Devine Cheese and Wine
27 Devine Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Spring Pea Pasta
|$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
|Tomato Soup
|$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
|Chocolate Pot de Creme
|$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Refried Beans
|$2.95
cotija cheese
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
|Beef Birria Burrito
|$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about The Brit
The Brit
173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan
|Classic Fish & Chips
|$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
|Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
apple bacon jam | parmesan | agave glaze
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
|Pizza Tacos
|$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
More about Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
320 West St John Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza
|$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
1435 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$8.00
Feel like a kid again!
|Margherita
|$15.00
Basil tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
|French Dip Siders
|$11.00
Thinly sliced roast beef served with Au jus and horseradish