Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Filet Mignon a La Oscar$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Brisket Tacos$13.00
caramelized onion, salsa verde, lime
Chicken WIngs$14.00
choice of smoked barbecue, tradition buffalo or mango-habanero, served with homemade ranch dressing
Grass-Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, pickles, all the fixin's
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Order St. Louis Spare Ribs$18.00
Soy Ginger BBQ Sauce. Cabbage Slaw.
Snickerdoodles$6.00
half dozen, baked fresh daily
Baby Cauliflower Cobb$13.00
roasted chicken, bacon, soft-boiled egg, pt. reyes blue, cherry tomato, pepitas, pomegranate vinaigrette, buttermilk dressing
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
Devine Cheese and Wine image

 

Devine Cheese and Wine

27 Devine Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Pea Pasta$25.00
house made gemelli pasta, english peas, asparagus and pancetta and goat cheese
Tomato Soup$12.00
tomato soup with sourdough croutons and basil
Chocolate Pot de Creme$11.00
chocolate pot de creme with cookie crumbles and fresh cream
More about Devine Cheese and Wine
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Refried Beans$2.95
cotija cheese
Chips & Guacamole$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
Beef Birria Burrito$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina
The Brit image

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Caesar$10.00
crisp romaine | scratch caesar dressing | herb croutons | shaved parmesan
Classic Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
Farm Fresh Brussel Sprouts$9.00
apple bacon jam | parmesan | agave glaze
More about The Brit
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image

 

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
Pizza Tacos$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE image

 

Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

320 West St John Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
More about Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
The Blue Chip image

 

The Blue Chip

325 S 1st St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
More about The Blue Chip
Five Points image

 

Five Points

169 West Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
More about Five Points
Restaurant banner

 

Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

1435 The Alameda, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$8.00
Feel like a kid again!
Margherita$15.00
Basil tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil
French Dip Siders$11.00
Thinly sliced roast beef served with Au jus and horseradish
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine

