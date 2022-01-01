Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Camote
|$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
|Protein
|$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
|Filet Mignon a La Oscar
|$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
Uncle John’s Pancake House
1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose
|Popular items
|KIDS MINI PANCAKES
|$8.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg, juice or milk
|SOUTH OF THE BORDER
|$15.50
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
|BACON & EGGS
|$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.