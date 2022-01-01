Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

LUNA Mexican Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camote$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Filet Mignon a La Oscar$53.00
Filet Mignon served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus. Topped with Dungeness crab meat and bernaise sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
Uncle John’s Pancake House image

 

Uncle John’s Pancake House

1205 The Alameda Suite 30, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
KIDS MINI PANCAKES$8.00
Six mini pancakes, one strip bacon, one egg, juice or milk
SOUTH OF THE BORDER$15.50
Chorizo, tomato, onion, jalapeño, jack and white cheddar, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
BACON & EGGS$15.00
Four strips thick cut bacon, two eggs any style, hash browns, pancakes or toast.
More about Uncle John’s Pancake House
Tostadas image

FRENCH FRIES

Tostadas

304 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4 (1575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$9.00
Birria Pizzadilla$24.99
Birria$18.00
More about Tostadas

