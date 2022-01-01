Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
The Blue Chip image

 

The Blue Chip

325 S 1st St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
More about The Blue Chip

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Clams

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Clam Chowder

Burritos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston