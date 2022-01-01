Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Popular items
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
|Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
|$26.95
Served warm. Fresh lobster meat tossed with lemon-pepper butter. Topped with special house seasonings and fresh herbs.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
Maine lobster flavored with fresh herbs and spices, simmered in a creamy tomato based broth.
|Vegan Chowder
corn, sweet potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, and spices, made with coconut milk.