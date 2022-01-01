Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Camote
|$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
|Protein
|$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
|Flautas de Pollo
|$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about Tostadas
Tostadas
304 E Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Churros
|$9.00
|Birria Pizzadilla
|$24.99
|Birria
|$18.00
More about Olla Cocina
TACOS • SALADS
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Refried Beans
|$2.95
cotija cheese
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
|Beef Birria Burrito
|$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Mezcal San Jose
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
|Flautas
|$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
More about Zona Rosa
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|SOPA de TORTILLA
|$13.00
tortilla soup: chicken, pasilla chile, roasted tomato, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema
|TRES SALSAS + CHIPS
|$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
|CHIMICHURRI TACOS
|$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos