Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

LUNA Mexican Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Camote$7.00
charred sweet potato, chipotle aioli
Protein$13.00
grilled Mary's free-range chicken, pinto beans, arroz verde, sweet potato, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca
Flautas de Pollo$14.00
three crispy taquitos filled with Mary's free-range chicken "pollo tinga," organic iceberg, crema, queso fresco, with salsa fresca and guacamole
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Tostadas image

FRENCH FRIES

Tostadas

304 E Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4 (1575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$9.00
Birria Pizzadilla$24.99
Birria$18.00
More about Tostadas
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Refried Beans$2.95
cotija cheese
Chips & Guacamole$9.95
includes chips, salsa, and guacamole
Beef Birria Burrito$12.95
stewed short rib, brown rice, guacamole, cheese, chipotle crema
More about Olla Cocina
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$13.00
Choice of meat in corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, lime, habanero pickled red onions & avocado purée. Served with black beans.
Flautas$14.00
Chicken or potato corn tortillas, broccoli-mango slaw side, guacamole, roasted poblano cream. Served with rice & beans.
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.00
Spinach Flour tortilla, lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, red cabbage, chipotle honey sauce & coleslaw.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SOPA de TORTILLA$13.00
tortilla soup: chicken, pasilla chile, roasted tomato, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, crema
TRES SALSAS + CHIPS$6.00
smoked cashew, pumpkin seed habanero + tito's salsa
CHIMICHURRI TACOS$14.50
pan seared skirt steak, fingerling potatoes, chimichurri sauce - 2 Tacos
More about Zona Rosa
Las Cazuelas Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Las Cazuelas Restaurant

55 Race St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1553 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Juice Fresh Orange Squeeze$6.50
Soda$3.50
More about Las Cazuelas Restaurant

