Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Downtown

Amici's image

 

Amici's

949 Ruff Dr., San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
More about Amici's
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose image

 

Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
Pizza Tacos$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
Chicken Wings$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
More about Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE image

 

Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

320 West St John Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10
More about Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Clams

Lobster Rolls

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Clam Chowder

Burritos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston