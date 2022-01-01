Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Amici's
949 Ruff Dr., San Jose
|Popular items
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|AMICI’S COMBO
pepperoni, meatball, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, black olives
|MINESTRONE SOUP (vt )
served with housemade rolls upon request
Mas Pizza Downtown San Jose
150 S First Street, San José
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & tossed in our house made dressing; add chicken or shrimp (+$5)
|Pizza Tacos
|$11.00
2 Pizza Tacos choice of Carnitas or Al Pastor.
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Spicy Bourbon Barbecue, Buffalo-tapatio, Mango Habanero, Dry Cajun, and Lemon Pepper.
Enoteca La Storia- SAN JOSE
320 West St John Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Enoteca La Storia Sicilian Pizza
|$32.00
Our signature pizza with an extra crisp crust and a light airy center from our double bake process. Ordered by the sheet, large enough to feed 6-8.
EVOO, sliced low moisture mozzarella, Grandma sauce, fresh Romano
Add Pepperoni/Sausage $9/$10