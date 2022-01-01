Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hot Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose

Avg 3.8 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spiced honey mustard rub, calabrian chili aioli, brioche
More about SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
Greenlee's Bakery image

 

Greenlee's Bakery

1081 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.8 (657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich$11.95
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinlu sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
More about Greenlee's Bakery
Item pic

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$16.00
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips
More about The Brit
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria

