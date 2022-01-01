Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
72 N Almaden Ave, San Jose
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
spiced honey mustard rub, calabrian chili aioli, brioche
Greenlee's Bakery
1081 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chicken Bacon Chipotle Sandwich
|$11.95
Using Boar's Head nitrate-free thinlu sliced Everest Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, and our famous Chipotle Ranch.
The Brit
173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
grilled chicken breast | applewood smoked bacon | avocado | havarti | lettuce | tomato | onion | harissa cilantro aioli | toasted ciabatta roll | brit pub chips
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
house brined, hand dipped fried chicken | napa cabbage slaw | pickled cucumbers | provolone | kimchi aioli | toasted brioche | brit pub chips