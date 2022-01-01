Chile relleno in Downtown
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Chile Relleno Picadillo
|$18.00
ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, peas, carrots, potato, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
|Chile Relleno De Calabacitas
|$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, cabbage, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chile Relleno
|$14.95
panela and oaxaca cheese, chipotle-tomato sauce, crema, cotija