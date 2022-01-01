Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Picadillo$18.00
ﬁre-roasted poblano chile, fragrant stew of grass-fed beef, tomato, jalapeño, peas, carrots, potato, onion, herbs and spices, lightly fried in an egg soufflé, topped with salsa ranchera and crema, with arroz rojo and handmade corn tortillas
Chile Relleno De Calabacitas$16.00
fire-roasted poblano chile, roasted corn, squash, chayote, melted jack, salsa ranchera, crema, cabbage, quinoa, pea shoots, epazote black beans, with handmade corn tortillas
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno$14.95
panela and oaxaca cheese, chipotle-tomato sauce, crema, cotija
More about Olla Cocina
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$17.50
roasted chile pasilla, carnitas + chorizo, white rice, butternut squash, black bean puree
More about Zona Rosa

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Tuna Sandwiches

Nachos

French Toast

Gumbo

Tamales

Fish And Chips

Bisque

Tacos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston