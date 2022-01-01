Chocolate cake in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, powered sugar dust & strawberry.
More about Mezcal San Jose
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA CRUMB CAKE$5.50
More about Zona Rosa

