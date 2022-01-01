Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Downtown
/
San Jose
/
Downtown
/
Chocolate Cake
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
Avg 4
(2461 reviews)
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, powered sugar dust & strawberry.
More about Mezcal San Jose
TACOS • SALADS
Zona Rosa
1411 The Alameda, San Jose
Avg 4.4
(3449 reviews)
DARK CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA CRUMB CAKE
$5.50
More about Zona Rosa
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Barbacoas
Brisket
Chile Relleno
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Shrimp Tacos
Clam Chowder
More near Downtown to explore
West San Jose
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston