Chorizo burritos in
Downtown
/
San Jose
/
Downtown
/
Chorizo Burritos
Downtown restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
La Plaza Taqueria #4
901 Oakland Road, San Jose
No reviews yet
Burrito Sup Chorizo
$10.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #4
Valley Water Cafeteria
5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$5.95
More about Valley Water Cafeteria
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Seafood Gumbo
Chicken Salad
Quesadillas
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
Tomato Soup
Bisque
More near Downtown to explore
West San Jose
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(30 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
