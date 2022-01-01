Clam chowder in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve clam chowder
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Manhattan Style Clam Chowder
Loaded with clams, red potatoes, onions, and celery in a rich tomato-based broth.
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
326 Commercial St, San Jose
|Boston Style Clam Chowder