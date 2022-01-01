Clam chowder in Downtown

Boston Style Clam Chowder image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Our award winning recipe is creamy smooth with loads of meaty clams, flavored with bacon, onions, potatoes, cream and our secret blend of herbs and spices.
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Boston Style Clam Chowder
Scott's Award Winning Recipe. is creamy smooth with loads of Meaty Clams, Celery, Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Our Secret Blend Of Herbs and Spices
Manhattan Style Clam Chowder
Loaded with clams, red potatoes, onions, and celery in a rich tomato-based broth.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck image

 

Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

326 Commercial St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Style Clam Chowder
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
Item pic

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$9.95
new england style clam chowder. Served with oyster crackers.
More about The Brit

