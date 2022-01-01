Enchiladas in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|2 Enchiladas Suizas
|$18.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
Olla Cocina
17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$15.50
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
|Chicken Suizas Enchiladas
|$15.50
shredded chicken, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans