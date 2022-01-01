Enchiladas in Downtown

2 Enchiladas Suizas image

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
2 Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
chicken enchiladas, queso Oaxaca, jack cheese, crema, tomatillo salsa, with arroz verde and refried beans with queso fresco
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
Olla Cocina image

TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$15.50
shredded chicken, mole poblano, crema, sesame seeds, black beans
Chicken Suizas Enchiladas$15.50
shredded chicken, tomatillo, crema, monterey and oaxaca cheese, black beans
More about Olla Cocina
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas ( Red Mole )$14.00
Mildly spicy-sweet sauce, topped with onions & queso fresco. Serve with rice & beans. Meat comes on top.
More about Mezcal San Jose

