Fish and chips in Downtown

Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio

200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.95
Beer battered red snapper, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck image

 

Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

326 Commercial St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.95
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
247b8d3e-9771-4fcb-9ffd-2aec3a0e3813 image

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fish & Chips$19.00
fresh wild pacific true cod | house bass ale beer batter | scratch tartar sauce | brit pub chips
More about The Brit

