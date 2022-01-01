Fish and chips in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered red snapper served with coleslaw, french fries and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
Scott's Chowder House - Paseo de San Antonio
200 S 1st St., Ste. 50, San Jose
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95
Beer battered red snapper, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce.
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
326 Commercial St, San Jose
|Fish & Chips
|$13.95