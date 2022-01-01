Fish tacos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOOTHIES
LUNA Mexican Kitchen
1495 The Alameda, San Jose
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$15.00
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, pickled red onion, avocado, serrano lime crema, chile de arbol, with epazote black beans
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Baha Fish Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime