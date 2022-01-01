Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fish tacos

SMOOTHIES

LUNA Mexican Kitchen

1495 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$15.00
beer battered rock cod, creamy serrano lime slaw, pickled red onion, avocado, serrano lime crema, chile de arbol, with epazote black beans
More about LUNA Mexican Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
More about The Farmers Union
TACOS • SALADS

Olla Cocina

17 N San Pedro Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1774 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.95
battered fish, guacamole, cabbage, crema, cilantro on house-made tortillas
More about Olla Cocina

