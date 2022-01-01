Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, caramelized onion, apple mustard, sourdough, sage butter, creamy tomato soup, fries
More about The Farmers Union
Item pic

 

Mas Pizza

150 S First Street, San José

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Five mix blend Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Marinara Sauce Dip.
More about Mas Pizza
Valley Water Cafeteria image

 

Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

5750 Almaden Expy, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries$5.75
More about Valley Water Cafeteria - 5750 Almaden Expressway

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheese Fries

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Chile Relleno

Chilaquiles

Quinoa Salad

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West San Jose

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (31 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston