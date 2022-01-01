Grilled cheese sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about The Farmers Union
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farmers Union
151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, caramelized onion, apple mustard, sourdough, sage butter, creamy tomato soup, fries
More about Mas Pizza
Mas Pizza
150 S First Street, San José
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Five mix blend Cheese on Sourdough Bread with Marinara Sauce Dip.