Lobster rolls in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Scott's Seafood San Jose
200 S. First St, San Jose
|Lobster Roll
|$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Scott's Connecticut Style Lobster Roll
|$26.95
Served warm. Fresh Lobster tossed with Lemon-Pepper melted butter, Arugula, topped with special house spices and fresh herbs.