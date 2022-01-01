Lobster rolls in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Scott's Seafood San Jose image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Scott's Seafood San Jose

200 S. First St, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$27.00
Maine Lobster claws and meat tossed with mayonnaise, fresh tarragon, celery and old bay. Served with French fries and a 2 oz side of lobster bisque.
More about Scott's Seafood San Jose
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scott's Connecticut Style Lobster Roll$26.95
Served warm. Fresh Lobster tossed with Lemon-Pepper melted butter, Arugula, topped with special house spices and fresh herbs.
More about Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck image

 

Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

326 Commercial St, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scott’s Maine Style Lobster Roll$24.95
Connecticut-Style Lobster Roll$24.95
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck

