Quesadillas in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve quesadillas
Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
326 Commercial St, San Jose
No reviews yet
Shrimp Quesadilla
$12.95
More about Scott's Chowder - Food Truck
Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
1435 The Alameda, San Jose
No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00
Ancho Chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, fire roasted salsa
More about Wine Affairs / Hop & Vine
