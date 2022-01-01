Salmon in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building
111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose
|Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Chopped romaine hearts, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crumble blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, Lemon herb Vinaigrette
|Smoked Salmon Chowder
Authentic Pacific Northwest flavors, with smoked salmon, red potatoes, leaks. Sprinkled with Cajun spices.
Mezcal San Jose
25 W San Fernando St, San Jose
|Lemon Pepper Salmon
|$24.00
Farm-raised salmon, rice, broccolini, squash, epazote & herb butter sauce.