Salmon in Downtown

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building image

 

Scott's Chowder House - Market Square Building

111 W. St. John St, Ste 100, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Cobb Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine hearts, Kalamata olives, hard-boiled egg, avocado, crumble blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, Lemon herb Vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Chowder
Authentic Pacific Northwest flavors, with smoked salmon, red potatoes, leaks. Sprinkled with Cajun spices.
Mezcal San Jose image

 

Mezcal San Jose

25 W San Fernando St, San Jose

Avg 4 (2461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Pepper Salmon$24.00
Farm-raised salmon, rice, broccolini, squash, epazote & herb butter sauce.
Zona Rosa image

TACOS • SALADS

Zona Rosa

1411 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (3449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON TACOS$14.50
wild salmon fillet blackened, shiitake mushroom corn relish, cilantro aioli, crisped bacon - 2 Tacos
