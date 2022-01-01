East San Jose restaurants you'll love

East San Jose restaurants
East San Jose's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Sandwich
Salad
Cake
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try East San Jose restaurants

Fire Wings Story Road image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Story Road

779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE

Avg 4 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Story Road
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Sun ^$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
10pc Wings ^$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
More about The Pizza Press
Le Creme Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS

Le Creme Cafe

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (161 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Puff$5.49
Choice of Original, Chocolate, Green Tea, Bananna, Side of Nutella, Side of Condense Milk
6 Mochi Donut Pack$14.00
Please note that if the flavor is out of stock, we do not have that flavor for that day as we rotate flavors, or we are sold out of that flavor for the day.
Garlic Noodles with Filet Mignon Beef$15.49
Spaghetti noodles tossed with cubed beef, green and red bell pepper, and onions with chef special sauce
More about Le Creme Cafe
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Mango Crazy

5892 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16oz Fruit Cup$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
Tosticeviche$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
24oz Aguas Frescas$3.50
Call our shop for daily flavors!
More about Mango Crazy
