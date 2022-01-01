East San Jose restaurants you'll love
East San Jose's top cuisines
Must-try East San Jose restaurants
More about Fire Wings Story Road
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Story Road
779 STORY RD, SAN JOSE
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
2200 Eastridge Loop, San Jose
|Popular items
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
|The Sun ^
|$7.20
Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.
|10pc Wings ^
|$9.95
10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side
dipping sauce.
*availability of carrots and celery may vary by location
More about Le Creme Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • NOODLES • DONUTS
Le Creme Cafe
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose
|Popular items
|Egg Puff
|$5.49
Choice of Original, Chocolate, Green Tea, Bananna, Side of Nutella, Side of Condense Milk
|6 Mochi Donut Pack
|$14.00
Please note that if the flavor is out of stock, we do not have that flavor for that day as we rotate flavors, or we are sold out of that flavor for the day.
|Garlic Noodles with Filet Mignon Beef
|$15.49
Spaghetti noodles tossed with cubed beef, green and red bell pepper, and onions with chef special sauce
More about Mango Crazy
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Mango Crazy
5892 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose
|Popular items
|16oz Fruit Cup
|$6.99
Orange, Cucumber, Jicama, Watermelon, Pineapple, Mango, Salt, Lime, Tajin, and Hot Sauce.
|Tosticeviche
|$8.99
Ceviche served with a bag of Topitos chips, Topped with Hot Sauce, Lime, and Salt.
|24oz Aguas Frescas
|$3.50
Call our shop for daily flavors!