Fairgrounds restaurants you'll love

More about Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
2895 Senter Rd # 110, San Jose
|Popular items
|17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri
|$10.95
Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
|11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet
|$11.95
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
|18. Banh Uot Tom Chay
|$10.95
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
More about Tastea
Tastea
509 W. Capitol Expressway, San Jose
|Popular items
|20oz Bootea Shaker
|32oz Jasmine Milk Tea