North San Jose restaurants you'll love

North San Jose's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try North San Jose restaurants

BLAST AND BREW image

 

BLAST AND BREW

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paneer Tikka$18.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
Garlic Fries$7.00
Fresh Parsley and Sea Salt, Served with House Ranch
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
A Warm and Salted Pretzel Served with House Beer Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard
More about BLAST AND BREW
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1751 North 1st Street, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Trio$12.99
Milkshake$5.29
Duo$10.99
More about BurgerIM
Bill's Café - The Alameda image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Café - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Salmon Benedict$20.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Bill's Original Skillet$15.50
Country Potatoes, Onions, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Peppers Topped with Two Eggs- any Style
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
The Province image

GRILL

The Province

1788 N 1st St Ste 10, San Jose

Avg 3.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Province
Guckenheimer image

 

Guckenheimer

1251 McKay Drive, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Guckenheimer
