North San Jose restaurants you'll love

More about BLAST AND BREW
BLAST AND BREW
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Popular items
|Paneer Tikka
|$18.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
|Garlic Fries
|$7.00
Fresh Parsley and Sea Salt, Served with House Ranch
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
A Warm and Salted Pretzel Served with House Beer Cheese Sauce and Spicy Mustard
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1751 North 1st Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Trio
|$12.99
|Milkshake
|$5.29
|Duo
|$10.99
More about Bill's Café - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
Bill's Café - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$20.00
Toasted Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, grilled Red Onions, Fresh Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, poached Eggs and Hollandaise.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Bill's Original Skillet
|$15.50
Country Potatoes, Onions, Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Tomatoes & Green Peppers Topped with Two Eggs- any Style