Egg benedict in North San Jose

North San Jose restaurants
North San Jose restaurants that serve egg benedict

BLAST AND BREW image

 

Blast and Brew Pizza and More

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blast Egg Benedict$14.00
2 Poached Eggs, Spicy Chorizo, Smashed Avocado, and Chipotle Hollandaise on English Muffin. Served with House Seasoned Tots
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Item pic

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

2089 The Alameda, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (6269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$16.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
Mini Eggs Benedict$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda

