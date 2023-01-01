Egg benedict in North San Jose
North San Jose restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Blast and Brew Pizza and More
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60, San Jose
|Blast Egg Benedict
|$14.00
2 Poached Eggs, Spicy Chorizo, Smashed Avocado, and Chipotle Hollandaise on English Muffin. Served with House Seasoned Tots
More about BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
2089 The Alameda, San Jose
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached eggs on an English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce
|Mini Eggs Benedict
|$12.00
Canadian Bacon & Poached egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with Hollandaise Sauce