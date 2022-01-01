Santa Teresa restaurants you'll love
Santa Teresa's top cuisines
Must-try Santa Teresa restaurants
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|California Benedict
|$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
|Pancake Combo
|$15.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
|Popular items
|Taco Super
|$6.25
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
|Burrito Supreme
|$15.95
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla
|$7.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost