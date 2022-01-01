Santa Teresa restaurants you'll love

Toast

Santa Teresa's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Thai
Must-try Santa Teresa restaurants

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
California Benedict$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
Pancake Combo$15.00
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Taco Super$6.25
Made with corn tortillas filled with whole pinto beans, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado and your choice of meat
Burrito Supreme$15.95
Flour tortilla, cheese, rice, whole beans, your choice of meat and topped with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla$7.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted jack/cheddar cheese. Add meat for an additional cost
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Oros thai restaurant image

 

Oros thai restaurant

6177 Santa Teresa Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.5 (8002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A.1 Roti With Curry Sauce$7.95
30. Pad Thai$14.95
55. Green Curry$14.95
More about Oros thai restaurant

