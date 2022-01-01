Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa restaurants
Santa Teresa restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road

5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose

Avg 4 (1863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Fe Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
Chicken Caesar Salad$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

5639 cottle rd, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (2521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken on mixed greens with avocado, tomato, red onions and cucumber topped with shredded cheese. Substitute shrimp for additional cost
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant

