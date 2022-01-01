Chicken salad in Santa Teresa
Santa Teresa restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Cottle Road
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
|Santa Fe Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped Chicken Breast and Mixed Greens with Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheese and crispy homemade Tortilla strips. Tossed fin our Lime-Cilantro Vinaigrette and topped with fresh Avocado
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.50
Crisp Chilled Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, grated Parmesan Cheese and tossed with our Creamy Caesar Dressing