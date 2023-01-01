Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Santa Teresa
/
San Jose
/
Santa Teresa
/
Hot Chocolate
Santa Teresa restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Cottle
5631 Cottle Rd, San Jose
Avg 4
(1863 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.50
More about Bill's Cafe - Cottle
Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
5639 cottle rd, San Jose
Avg 4.6
(2521 reviews)
Mexican Style Hot Chocolate
$6.95
More about Castillo's Mexican Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Teresa
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
French Toast
Chilaquiles
Cake
Burritos
More near Santa Teresa to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
West San Jose
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Willow Glen
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
East San Jose
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Evergreen
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
North San Jose
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(44 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1475 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston