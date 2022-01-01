West San Jose restaurants you'll love
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
Popular items
BYO Omelette
|$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
The Club
|$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
South Winchester BBQ
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
Popular items
Brisket Half Lb
|$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Garden Salad Full
|$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Pulled Pork
|$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
Straits Restaurant
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
Popular items
Hai Nan Chicken Rice
|$22.00
Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature
Roti Prata
|$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodle
|$16.00
Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Swamp Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Basic Chick
|$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
Pizza Antica
PIZZA
Pizza Antica
334 Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Spaghettini
|$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi
|$16.00
pesto and sun-dried tomato cream
Heirloom Potato Pizza
|$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
Chika
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Chika
300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose
Popular items
Chika Sandwich
|$16.00
Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
Chika Bowl
|$16.00
Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
Chika Plate
|$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor
|$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
Ensalada de la Milpa
|$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
Carnitas
|$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
368 Santana Row, San Jose
Popular items
Jardin Margarita Btl
|$24.00
Freshly made and bottled in house, just pour over ice (serves 2 drinks).
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, Agave nectar.
Ceviche Rojo
|$19.00
White fish, sweet potato, onion, serrano chile, lime marinade. No nuts, gluten free.
Chips y salsas
|$3.00
New Tandoori Cafe
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
New Tandoori Cafe
5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose
Popular items
Desi Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Butter Chicken
|$12.99
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken
475 6th St, San Francisco
Popular items
Rooster
|$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
5 Piece Angry Tenders
|$12.00
tossed in korean angry sauce, topped with sesame seeds, green onion - served with pluck sauce
Rocket Tacos
|$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla