West San Jose restaurants you'll love

Go
West San Jose restaurants
Toast

West San Jose's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try West San Jose restaurants

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
The Club$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
South Winchester BBQ image

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Half Lb$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Pulled Pork$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
More about South Winchester BBQ
Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hai Nan Chicken Rice$22.00
Poached Chicken, Aromatic Chicken Rice & Broth, Sweet Soy Sauce, Ginger Garlic Sauce Tangy Hainan Chili Sauce Traditionally served Room Temperature
Roti Prata$12.00
Traditional Indian Flat Bread, Scallion, House Yellow Curry Dipping Sauce
Garlic Noodle$16.00
Wok Fired Egg Noodles, Thai Basil, Black Pepper,Bok Choy, Shiitake, Oyster Sauce, Scallion, Shallot, Bean-Sprouts
More about Straits Restaurant
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Swamp Fries$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Basic Chick$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Pizza Antica image

PIZZA

Pizza Antica

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghettini$16.00
tomato conserva, garlic, basil
ADD roasted chicken, fennel sausage or meatballs $5.00
Potato and Ricotta Gnocchi$16.00
pesto and sun-dried tomato cream
Heirloom Potato Pizza$20.00
caramelized onion, chives, white truffle oil
More about Pizza Antica
Chika image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chika

300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chika Sandwich$16.00
Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
Chika Bowl$16.00
Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
Chika Plate$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
More about Chika
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row image

 

Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
Ensalada de la Milpa$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
Carnitas$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant

368 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 3.3 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jardin Margarita Btl$24.00
Freshly made and bottled in house, just pour over ice (serves 2 drinks).
Cazadores Tequila, Cointreau, Lime juice, Agave nectar.
Ceviche Rojo$19.00
White fish, sweet potato, onion, serrano chile, lime marinade. No nuts, gluten free.
Chips y salsas$3.00
More about El Jardin Tequila Bar & Restaurant
New Tandoori Cafe image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

New Tandoori Cafe

5134 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3586 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Desi Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Wrap$10.99
Butter Chicken$12.99
More about New Tandoori Cafe
Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS

Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina

1502 Saratoga Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1083 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mextizo Restaurant & Cantina
Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken image

 

Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken

475 6th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster$12.00
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
5 Piece Angry Tenders$12.00
tossed in korean angry sauce, topped with sesame seeds, green onion - served with pluck sauce
Rocket Tacos$12.00
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, lime infused cabbage, pickled diakon and pickled carrots, pluck sauce, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Wing Fling by Plucked Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West San Jose

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Brisket

Map

More near West San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston