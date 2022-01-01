West San Jose BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
West San Jose restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in West San Jose

South Winchester BBQ image

BBQ

South Winchester BBQ

1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose

Avg 4.2 (1811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Half Lb$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Garden Salad Full$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
Regular Pulled Pork$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
More about South Winchester BBQ
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Swamp Fries$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Basic Chick$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West San Jose

Tacos

Nachos

Burritos

Brisket

Map

More near West San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston