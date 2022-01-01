West San Jose BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in West San Jose
More about South Winchester BBQ
BBQ
South Winchester BBQ
1362 S. Winchester Blvd., San Jose
|Popular items
|Brisket Half Lb
|$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
|Garden Salad Full
|$8.00
Fresh greens, bell pepper, cucumber, onion and tomato. Served with your choice of bread and dressing on the side.
|Regular Pulled Pork
|$12.50
Slow cooked for several hours and served with our vinegar molasses hog wash. Served with your choice of side.
More about Sauced BBQ & Spirits
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Santana Row, San Jose
|Popular items
|Swamp Fries
|$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
|3 Meat Combo
|$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
|Basic Chick
|$12.00
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pickles, pluck sauce