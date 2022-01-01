West San Jose breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in West San Jose
More about Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
SANDWICHES
Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek
5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose
|Popular items
|BYO Omelette
|$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
|The Club
|$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
More about Chika
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Chika
300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose
|Popular items
|Chika Sandwich
|$16.00
Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
|Chika Bowl
|$16.00
Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
|Chika Plate
|$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
More about Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row
377 Santana Row, San Jose
|Popular items
|Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor
|$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
|Ensalada de la Milpa
|$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
|Carnitas
|$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free