West San Jose breakfast spots you'll love

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek image

SANDWICHES

Bill's Cafe - Stevens Creek

5124 Stevens Creek Blvd Suite A, San Jose

Avg 4.1 (357 reviews)
BYO Omelette$17.00
Four Egg Omelette choose any 5 Ingredients
The Club$15.50
Triple Decker with Turkey, Bacon, lettuce Tomatoes, and Jack Cheese. Served on your choice of toasted Bread
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Chika image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chika

300 Santana Row Ste 110, San Jose

Avg 4.3 (311 reviews)
Chika Sandwich$16.00
Chika Breaded Deep Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno Slaw, Butter Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bread
Chika Bowl$16.00
Cilantro Rice, Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Salsa Roja or Creamy Spicy Morita, Black Beans, Fried Kale, Corn Kernels, Pickled Radish, and Slaw
Chika Plate$18.00
½ Chika Rotisserie Chicken, Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Flour Tortilla.
Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row image

 

Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

377 Santana Row, San Jose

No reviews yet
Cazuela Cochinito al Pastor$28.00
Pork leg slices in an achiote sauce, topped with grilled pineapple, onions and cilantro. Served with black beans and tortillas
Ensalada de la Milpa$14.00
Baby spinach, Jicama, dry apple, goat cheese, dried fruits, creamy cilantro dressing
Carnitas$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
