Calamari in
West San Jose
/
San Jose
/
West San Jose
/
Calamari
West San Jose restaurants that serve calamari
Straits Restaurant
333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose
Avg 3.9
(873 reviews)
Crispy Calamari
$16.00
Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce
More about Straits Restaurant
PIZZA
Pizza Antica
334 Santana Row, San Jose
Avg 4.4
(8620 reviews)
Calamari
$16.00
More about Pizza Antica
