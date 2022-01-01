Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in West San Jose

Go
West San Jose restaurants
Toast

West San Jose restaurants that serve calamari

Straits Restaurant image

 

Straits Restaurant

333 Santana Row, Suite #1100, San Jose

Avg 3.9 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$16.00
Breaded Calamari, Kaffir Lime Aioli, Galangal Cocktail Sauce
More about Straits Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Antica

334 Santana Row, San Jose

Avg 4.4 (8620 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$16.00
More about Pizza Antica

Browse other tasty dishes in West San Jose

Waffles

Brisket

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Samosa

Cookies

Salmon

Map

More near West San Jose to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Willow Glen

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston