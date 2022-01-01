Willow Glen restaurants you'll love
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
|Spice Rubbed Salmon
|$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
|Buttermilk Beignets
|$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Full Romaine Gorgonzola
|$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
|Italian
|$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
TAPAS
The Cider Junction
820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose
|Popular items
|2 Towns Easy Squeezy
|$5.00
Raspberry Lemonade Cider with fresh pressed PNW apples, Meyer lemons and raspberries. Fruity and tart and oh so refreshing as the days get warmer! 5.0% ABV. 12 oz can
|Cider Pack #1
|$44.00
The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!
*
Final 5!
Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction
*
This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.
1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)
2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)
3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)
4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)
5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)
6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)
|Locust Mojito
|$5.00
Like a Mojito - cider with lime and mint. Enjoy cold as is, over ice or "upgrade" it with a shot of your favorite Spirit. No one is watching ;-) 12oz can. 6.9% ABV
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
|8 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Popular items
|California Benedict
|$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|French Toast Combo
|$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
diced bacon • turkey • avocado
tomato • green onion • blue cheese
mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
marinated beef • bell pepper • onions
jack cheese • french roll