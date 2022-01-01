Willow Glen restaurants you'll love

Toast

Willow Glen's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
French
Greek
Must-try Willow Glen restaurants

Black Sheep Brasserie image

 

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Winter Salad$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
Spice Rubbed Salmon$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
Buttermilk Beignets$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
Full Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
Italian$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
The Cider Junction image

TAPAS

The Cider Junction

820 Willow St Ste 100, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Towns Easy Squeezy$5.00
Raspberry Lemonade Cider with fresh pressed PNW apples, Meyer lemons and raspberries. Fruity and tart and oh so refreshing as the days get warmer! 5.0% ABV. 12 oz can
Cider Pack #1$44.00
The Cider Pack by the Bay Area Pomme Boots - the women behind your local cideries!
*
Final 5!
Pickup ONLY at The Cider Junction
*
This is a curated 6 pack - you get 1 cider from each of the participating cideries.
1. Blindwood - Ginger Peppercorn (semi-dry)
2. Far West - You Guava be Kidding me (Semi-dry)
3. Red Branch - Cherry (semi-sweet)
4. Redwood Coast - Finnegan's Triumph (dry)
5. Santa Cruz Cider - Apple City 18 (dry)
6. South City - Oaked Pomegranate (semi-dry)
Locust Mojito$5.00
Like a Mojito - cider with lime and mint. Enjoy cold as is, over ice or "upgrade" it with a shot of your favorite Spirit. No one is watching ;-) 12oz can. 6.9% ABV
More about The Cider Junction
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$31.60
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
More about SusieCakes
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Benedict$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
French Toast Combo$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$17.00
diced bacon • turkey • avocado
tomato • green onion • blue cheese
mixed greens • hard boiled eggs
Eggs Benedict$15.00
canadian bacon • two poached eggs
english muffin • hollandaise sauce
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
marinated beef • bell pepper • onions
jack cheese • french roll
More about John's of Willow Glen
Restaurant banner

 

Mexico Lindo Restaurant

1415 FOXWORTHY AVE, SAN JOSE

Avg 3.8 (956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
45. Guacamole$5.00
More about Mexico Lindo Restaurant

