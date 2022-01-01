Willow Glen American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Willow Glen
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
|Spice Rubbed Salmon
|$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
|Buttermilk Beignets
|$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
|Full Romaine Gorgonzola
|$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
|Italian
|$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
SANDWICHES
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Popular items
|California Benedict
|$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
|Hawaiian Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|French Toast Combo
|$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage