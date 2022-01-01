Willow Glen American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Willow Glen

Black Sheep Brasserie image

 

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Winter Salad$13.00
Chicories | Roasted Squash | Spiced Pepitas | Goat Cheese | Honey Vin
Spice Rubbed Salmon$37.00
Fennel & Olive Compote | Poached Kumquat | Pickled Fennel
Buttermilk Beignets$10.00
Maple-Calvados Caramel
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$16.99
Tomato sauce, basil, parmesan, pecorino romano, homemade fresh mozzarella
Full Romaine Gorgonzola$11.99
Radicchio, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing (GS)
Italian$19.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, garlic, mixed mushrooms, spicy Calabrian peppers, fresh basil
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn image

SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
California Benedict$16.00
Toasted english muffin, Sliced grilled tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon, 2 poached eggs topped with hollandaise.
Hawaiian Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with bananas, macadamia nuts and coconut. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
French Toast Combo$15.50
Two thick slices of French Toast, served with two Eggs & your choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

