Bread pudding in Willow Glen

Willow Glen restaurants
Willow Glen restaurants that serve bread pudding

Black Sheep Brasserie

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose

Avg 4 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Croissant Bread Pudding$10.00
Huckleberry Jam
More about Black Sheep Brasserie
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$8.99
Apple, walnuts, cranberry, French bread, caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream
More about Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
SANDWICHES

Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S/ Bread Pudding French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
Bread Pudding French Toast Combo$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge
More about Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn

