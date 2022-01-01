Bread pudding in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve bread pudding
Black Sheep Brasserie
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30, San Jose
|Warm Croissant Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Huckleberry Jam
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Caramel Apple Bread Pudding
|$8.99
Apple, walnuts, cranberry, French bread, caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream
Bill’s Cafe - Willow Glenn
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|S/ Bread Pudding French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of 3oz ea.(8-9 oz) bread pudding topped with grilled banana and whiskey sauce
|Bread Pudding French Toast Combo
|$16.00
Our Famous Bread Pudding, baked with Walnuts & Raisins dipped in a rich Batter and grilled to perfection, topped with a fried Banana and our Special Bread Pudding Sauce. Served with two Eggs any style & your choice of Bacon or Sausge