Chocolate chip cookies in Willow Glen

Willow Glen restaurants
Willow Glen restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Willow Street Pizza and Taproom image

 

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
Takeout
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.99
Served in a cast iron pan with Treat ice cream
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen

