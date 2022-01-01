Chocolate chip cookies in Willow Glen
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.99
Served in a cast iron pan with Treat ice cream
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$84.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.50
Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips