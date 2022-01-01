Cookies in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve cookies
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Mini Cookie & Bar Platter
|$90.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JUNE 5th. Perfect for any party with two dozen mini cookies and two dozen mini 7-layer bars for a total of 48 pieces.
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)