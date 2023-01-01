Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Willow Glen

Willow Glen restaurants
Willow Glen restaurants that serve greek salad

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.00
Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Romaine tossed with House Vinaigrette
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
HAMBURGERS

John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (2238 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Greek Salad "ala Carte"$10.00
Greek Salad$16.00
fresh greens • bell pepper • onions
tomato • feta cheese • cucumber
kalamata olives. Shrimp or Chicken add 5.00
More about John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125

