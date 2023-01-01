Greek salad in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Tomatoes and Romaine tossed with House Vinaigrette
HAMBURGERS
John's of Willow Glen - 1238 Lincoln Ave. San Jose, CA 95125
1238 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|1/2 Greek Salad "ala Carte"
|$10.00
|Greek Salad
|$16.00
fresh greens • bell pepper • onions
tomato • feta cheese • cucumber
kalamata olives. Shrimp or Chicken add 5.00