Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Willow Glen

Go
Willow Glen restaurants
Toast

Willow Glen restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
Pancake Combo image

SANDWICHES

BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

1115 Willow St, San Jose

Avg 4.7 (7819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pancake Combo$16.75
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
Mini Pancakes$10.50
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.
More about BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen

Browse other tasty dishes in Willow Glen

Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Cookies

Pudding

Pies

Chicken Salad

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Willow Glen to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (68 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (741 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (699 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston