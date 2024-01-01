Pancakes in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve pancakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Blueberry Pancake Cupcake 4-box
|$19.00
ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL June 20th! Vanilla cupcake baked with fresh blueberries and topped with maple buttercream.
SANDWICHES
BIll's Cafe - Willow Glen
1115 Willow St, San Jose
|Pancake Combo
|$16.75
Bacon, Sausage or Ham with two Eggs any style. Served with three Buttermilk Pancakes
|Fresh Fruit Pancakes (2)
|$11.00
Two large house made pancakes filled with fresh fruit. Bills original recipe made fresh daily.
|Mini Pancakes
|$10.50
Four Mini House Made Pancakes. Bills original recipe made Fresh Daily.