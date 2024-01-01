Pies in Willow Glen
Willow Glen restaurants that serve pies
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
1072 Willow Street, San Jose
|Marianne's Mud Pie
|$9.99
Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Willow Glen
1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose
|Apple Crumble Pie
|$42.95
Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches.
|Pecan Pie
|$37.95
Classic Southern pecan pie baked with brown sugar & whole pecans in our flaky crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
|Pumpkin Pie
|$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 21st!