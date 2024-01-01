Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Willow Glen

Go
Willow Glen restaurants
Toast

Willow Glen restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose

1072 Willow Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marianne's Mud Pie$9.99
Coffee ice cream, fudge, toasted almonds, cookie crust
More about Willow Street Wood Fired Pizza - San Jose
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Willow Glen

1109 Lincoln Ave, San Jose

Avg 4.6 (3611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Crumble Pie$42.95
Flaky pie crust filled with apples and topped with our signature crumble topping. Pie is 9 inches.
Pecan Pie$37.95
Classic Southern pecan pie baked with brown sugar & whole pecans in our flaky crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 22nd!
Pumpkin Pie$34.95
Pumpkin filling baked in a flaky pie crust with just the right amount of spice! Topped with a cinnamon sugar heart made from pie crust. Pie is 9 inches. Order by November 21st!
More about SusieCakes - Willow Glen

Browse other tasty dishes in Willow Glen

Patty Melts

Cake

Pancakes

Salmon

Bread Pudding

Gnocchi

Chicken Salad

Country Fried Steaks

Map

More near Willow Glen to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West San Jose

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

East San Jose

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cambrian Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Blossom Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Santa Teresa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

North San Jose

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fairgrounds

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (69 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (757 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (743 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston