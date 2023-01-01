San Juan BBQ - 418 Sandia Ct
Open today 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
1721 West Aztec Boulevard, Aztec NM 87410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Durango Joes - Drive Thru Aztec - 1411 West Aztec Boulevard
No Reviews
1411 West Aztec Boulevard Aztec, NM 87410
View restaurant
Taco Libre Taqueria & Cocktails - Farmington
No Reviews
5150 East Main Street Farmington, NM 87402
View restaurant
Durango Joes - Farmington East - 5100 East Main Street suite 100
No Reviews
5100 East Main Street suite 100 Farmington, NM 87402
View restaurant