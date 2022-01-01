San Juan Capistrano restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
French
Scroll right

Must-try San Juan Capistrano restaurants

Delice Breton image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Delice Breton

31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.9 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$12.00
Toasted sandwich with imported ham from Italy, white sauce & Monterey Jack
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Ham, cheese & white sauce
Butter Croissant$3.50
THE Classic French butter croissant
More about Delice Breton
FKN Bread image

 

FKN Bread

31760 Camino Capistrano Suite B, San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Turkey$12.00
Boars Head turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, arugula, mayo
The Tuna$12.00
Albacore tuna salad, red onion, romaine, cheddar cheese
The Beet$12.00
Roasted ruby red beets, roasted red pepper, purple haze goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
More about FKN Bread
Mayfield image

FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Layered Potatoes
Thousand Layer Potatoes Twice cooked layered potatoes, aleppo & sumac dust, lime leaf aioli $15
Sticky Toffee Pudding$14.00
Date cake, caramel sauce & vanilla whipped cream.
Cauliflower$16.00
With tahini & pomegranate molasses
More about Mayfield
Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen image

 

Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen

26762 Verdugo Street, Unit C, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Fresh Guacamole and Chips$9.00
Bueno Bueno Burrito$9.00
More about Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering

31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (3341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup$10.25
To Go Bread
Chopped Salad$16.50
More about Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Lemon Meringue Pie$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Docent Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Docent Brewing

33049 Calle Aviador, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SELF TITLED CROWLER$12.00
PETITE SAISON - 4.6%
Double Nickels 6 pack$14.00
Pale Ale
Mosaic/Amarillo-5.5% abv
12 oz Cans
Ceviche Tostada A La Carte$5.00
More about Docent Brewing
PUBlic 74 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

PUBlic 74

27211 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smokin Reuben$17.00
Hickory-Roasted corned beef, grill-toasted rye, 2k dressing, kraut and swiss w/fries
Mac n Cheese$12.00
Penne Rigate with Gouda and Fontina Cheeses Topped with Toasted Herb Bread Crumb
Wild Kobe$18.00
Char-grilled 10 oz grass-fed wagyu beef patty, sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, vine ripe tomato, 2k dressing, romaine, brioche bun
More about PUBlic 74
Five Vines Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Five Vines Wine Bar

31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Key Lime Pie$30.00
Whole Key Lime Pie
Combo Cheese and Charcuterie$28.00
Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with fresh baguette.
More about Five Vines Wine Bar
Ramos House Cafe image

 

Ramos House Cafe

31752 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (2473 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ramos House Cafe
Titan's Pho Asian Bistro image

 

Titan's Pho Asian Bistro

31654 Rancho Viejo Rd. Suite C-D, San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Titan's Pho Asian Bistro
Banner pic

 

Lupes Mexican Eatery - SD

7621 Linda Vista Rd 101, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lupes Mexican Eatery - SD
Restaurant banner

 

Hennessey's Tavern Group - San Juan

31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - San Juan

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Juan Capistrano

Pies

Map

