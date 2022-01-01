San Juan Capistrano restaurants you'll love
More about Delice Breton
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Delice Breton
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Croque Monsieur
|$12.00
Toasted sandwich with imported ham from Italy, white sauce & Monterey Jack
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$8.00
Ham, cheese & white sauce
|Butter Croissant
|$3.50
THE Classic French butter croissant
More about FKN Bread
FKN Bread
31760 Camino Capistrano Suite B, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|The Turkey
|$12.00
Boars Head turkey, avocado, pepperjack cheese, arugula, mayo
|The Tuna
|$12.00
Albacore tuna salad, red onion, romaine, cheddar cheese
|The Beet
|$12.00
Roasted ruby red beets, roasted red pepper, purple haze goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Mayfield
FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Layered Potatoes
Thousand Layer Potatoes Twice cooked layered potatoes, aleppo & sumac dust, lime leaf aioli $15
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$14.00
Date cake, caramel sauce & vanilla whipped cream.
|Cauliflower
|$16.00
With tahini & pomegranate molasses
More about Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen
Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen
26762 Verdugo Street, Unit C, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
|Fresh Guacamole and Chips
|$9.00
|Bueno Bueno Burrito
|$9.00
More about Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup
|$10.25
|To Go Bread
|Chopped Salad
|$16.50
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
More about Docent Brewing
SANDWICHES
Docent Brewing
33049 Calle Aviador, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|SELF TITLED CROWLER
|$12.00
PETITE SAISON - 4.6%
|Double Nickels 6 pack
|$14.00
Pale Ale
Mosaic/Amarillo-5.5% abv
12 oz Cans
|Ceviche Tostada A La Carte
|$5.00
More about PUBlic 74
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
PUBlic 74
27211 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Smokin Reuben
|$17.00
Hickory-Roasted corned beef, grill-toasted rye, 2k dressing, kraut and swiss w/fries
|Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
Penne Rigate with Gouda and Fontina Cheeses Topped with Toasted Herb Bread Crumb
|Wild Kobe
|$18.00
Char-grilled 10 oz grass-fed wagyu beef patty, sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, vine ripe tomato, 2k dressing, romaine, brioche bun
More about Five Vines Wine Bar
TAPAS
Five Vines Wine Bar
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, San Juan Capistrano
|Popular items
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$30.00
Whole Key Lime Pie
|Combo Cheese and Charcuterie
|$28.00
Each combination board includes 3 cheeses (Camppo de Montaban, Beemster and Capricho de Cabra cheeses) and 3 meats (Toscano, Chorizo and Smoked Prosciutto charcuterie). Also included are house pickled red onion and carrots, fig marmalade, pepper jam, mustard and fresh strawberries. Served with fresh baguette.
More about Titan's Pho Asian Bistro
Titan's Pho Asian Bistro
31654 Rancho Viejo Rd. Suite C-D, San Juan Capistrano
More about Lupes Mexican Eatery - SD
Lupes Mexican Eatery - SD
7621 Linda Vista Rd 101, San Diego
More about Hennessey's Tavern Group - San Juan
Hennessey's Tavern Group - San Juan
31761 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano