San Juan Capistrano American restaurants you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup
|$10.25
|Chopped Salad
|$16.50
|1/2 and 1/2
|$17.00
Marie Callender’s
31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano
|Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
|$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
|$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
PUBlic 74
27211 Ortega Hwy., San Juan Capistrano
|Smokin Reuben
|$17.00
Hickory-Roasted corned beef, grill-toasted rye, 2k dressing, kraut and swiss w/fries
|Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
Penne Rigate with Gouda and Fontina Cheeses Topped with Toasted Herb Bread Crumb
|Wild Kobe
|$18.00
Char-grilled 10 oz grass-fed wagyu beef patty, sharp cheddar, caramelized onion, vine ripe tomato, 2k dressing, romaine, brioche bun