San Juan Capistrano breakfast spots you'll love

Go
San Juan Capistrano restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in San Juan Capistrano

Delice Breton image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Delice Breton

31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.9 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Croque Monsieur$12.00
Toasted sandwich with imported ham from Italy, white sauce & Monterey Jack
Ham & Cheese Croissant$8.00
Ham, cheese & white sauce
Butter Croissant$3.50
THE Classic French butter croissant
More about Delice Breton
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner$16.99
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item
Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Lemon Meringue Pie$14.99
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
More about Marie Callender’s
Ramos House Cafe image

 

Ramos House Cafe

31752 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.6 (2473 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ramos House Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in San Juan Capistrano

Pies

Map

More near San Juan Capistrano to explore

San Clemente

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston