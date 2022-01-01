Chicken salad in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Grilled Chicken Apple Salad
|$20.90
Marie Callender’s
31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano
|BBQ Chicken Salad
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.79
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.