Chilaquiles in San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano restaurants
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano

31892 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red and green salsa topped with eggs any style, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream and green onion.
More about Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano
Lupes Mexican Eatery

7621 Linda Vista Rd 101, San Diego

Takeout
Chilaquiles Bowl$9.50
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro
Chilaquiles Plate$12.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Beans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.
More about Lupes Mexican Eatery

