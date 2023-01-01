Chilaquiles in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano
Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano
31892 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red and green salsa topped with eggs any style, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, sour cream and green onion.
More about Lupes Mexican Eatery
Lupes Mexican Eatery
7621 Linda Vista Rd 101, San Diego
|Chilaquiles Bowl
|$9.50
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style (Scrambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Rice and Beans or House Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado Slices, Sour Cream, Onion, and Cilantro
|Chilaquiles Plate
|$12.00
Choice of Sauce (Red, Green, Chipotle), Egg Style (Scambled, Over Easy, Over Medium, Over Hard), Served w/ Rice and Beans OR House ) Potatoes, Sour Cream, and Cheese.