Honey chicken in San Juan Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano restaurants
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve honey chicken

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering

31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (3341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey-Cilantro Chicken Pesto Sandwich$15.40
More about Sundried Tomato American Bistro & Catering
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

31791 Del Obispo St., San Juan Capistrano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch$13.79
NEW! Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, then topped with crispy chicken tenders.
More about Marie Callender’s

