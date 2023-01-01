Pear salad in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano
Ellie's Table Egan House - 31892 Camino Capistrano
31892 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano
|Pear Salad
|$5.75
More about Five Vines Wine Bar
TAPAS
Five Vines Wine Bar
31761 Camino Capistrano, Suite 11, San Juan Capistrano
|Pear & Beet Salad
|$13.00
House cooked red and yellow beets diced and mixed with fresh Bartlett pears, dried cranberries and goat cheese all tossed with fresh greens in a white vinaigrette dressing.