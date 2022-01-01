Go
San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St.

Popular Items

The Cowboy$15.00
crispy shallot, bbq sauce, applewood bacon, aged cheddar
Back 'n Forth$15.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onions, motor city sauce
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
San Juan Burger$15.00
San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
Strawberry Creme$7.00
Wild Strawberry Lemonade on Tap$7.00
PNW wild strawberries with deliciously fun not too tart and not too sweet classic lemonade
Malt Vinegar French Fries$7.00
French fries with a dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
large bavarian pretzel with honey mustard dipping sauce
Polenta Fries$10.00
polenta fries with aioli
Location

2622 NW Market St.

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
