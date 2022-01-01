San Juan Seltzery - OLD

Go
Popular Items

Watermelon on Tap$6.00
Dive into this refreshing seltzer that will have you reminiscing of hot days on the Columbia River Basin. Not overly sweet with a hint of the rind that protects this delicate, ripe fruit.
Strawberry on Tap$6.00
Sip on this sweet, ripe strawberry seltzer. Close your eyes and you are transported to a roadside fruit stand enjoying this just picked, fresh strawberry flavor.
Fish and Chips$18.00
true cod fried crispy, pepper slaw, tartar, with fries and lemon
Crab Roll$24.00
chilled dungeness crab, lemon mayo, chives, lettuce, tomato, toasted roll with fries
Peach Rose on Tap$6.00
Fresh and lively, with a floral peach aroma with mellow notes of Merlot
Cucumber Mint on Tap$6.00
If you enjoy crisp cucumbers with light tones of fresh garden mint this seltzer is for you! This botanical flavor will have you wishing for a spa day~
Side of Fries$6.00
a side of our crispy Old Bay seasoned fries
Sodo Burger$16.00
american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, sauce, with fries and a pickle
add applewood bacon $3
Lobster Roll$28.00
chilled Lobster with old bay and mayo, on a toasted roll with fries
Oregon Pear on Tap$6.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3901 1st Ave S

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
